Whoa. The chairman of the joint chiefs just told Rep Gallego that he would not obey an illegal order from Trump. Nor would his troops. https://t.co/PWpshmgs7G— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) June 8, 2020
One thought on “Gauntlet thrown”
It is illegal for any active duty member of the military to follow any illegal order according to the Uniform Code of Military Justice or UCMJ. Full stop.