‘What I saw was just absolutely wrong’: National Guardsmen struggle with their role in controlling protests – POLITICO https://t.co/WEGS7XvUXB— Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 9, 2020
One thought on “Just wrong”
The Republican bill to “Prevent the Police from Asphyxiating or Lynching any more Innocent Americans” is a joke.
The Democratic “Police Reform” bill isn’t much better.
All 18,000 police departments in the United States must be de-militarized.
Police training should focus on community policing and de-escalation, and not on tactics to be used to suppress the people’s right of free association and movement.
(The Israelis have conducted much of this training. The Progressive, October 7, 2019.)
The police should be properly equipped and protected but, they are not “war fighters” and shouldn’t be outfitted with military gear and weapons of war including tanks, troop transports, armored Humvee’s and the like.
Trumps version of “law and order” is the same as Nixon’s and Clinton’s: overwhelming force on the streets.
Every Fascists dream.