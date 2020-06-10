Trying to steal the Georgia election

Share

Georgia is plagued with voting problems today:



Voters waited upwards of 3 hours at some Atlanta polling places.



In DeKalb County, problems with voting machines in one precinct led officials to use backup paper provisional ballots — until those ran out.https://t.co/s0zp8padk1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2020

Reports as many as 25+ Gwinnett precincts didn’t have machines or other equipment up and ready to go at 7am. In some cases no scanners , or printers , or paper . That’s about 20% of precincts in county (156 in total). @wsbtv — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) June 9, 2020