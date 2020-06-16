There’s a catch

Share

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has delivered a historic victory for LGBTQ people — ruling that the federal law that bars sex discrimination in employment does apply to LGBTQ employees. — NPR (@NPR) June 15, 2020

Is court packing or court spanking the best way to balance the right wing drift of #SCOTUS ? Ian Millhiser on the new era of the Roberts Court: https://t.co/zJTMmWzw2J — The American Prospect (@TheProspect) April 2, 2019

There are several religious freedom cases pending before SCOTUS — and odds are, they’ll carve out an exemption.