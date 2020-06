Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Oh those sweet old love songs

Every word rings true

Sham-a-ling-dong-ding means sweetheart

Sham-a-ling-dang-dong does too

And it means that right here in my arms

That’s where you belong

And it means sham-a-ling-dong-ding

Sham-a-ling-dang-dong.

Jesse Winchester: