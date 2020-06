Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Well, the day was long now, supper’s on

The thrill is gone

But something’s taking place

Yeah, the food is cold and your wife feels old

But all hands fold

As the two year old says grace

She says, “Help the starving children to get well

But let my brother’s hamster burn in hell.”

You love your wife and kids

Just like your dad did.

John Hiatt with the perfect dad song: