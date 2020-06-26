Joe Biden’s speech was really good

Share

Via the New York Times:

“WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Thursday laced into President Trump, condemning him for saying he ordered a slowdown of coronavirus testing and comparing the sitting president to a whiny child.

“He admitted telling people, and I quote, ‘You have to slow the testing down, slow it down please,’” said Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. “He thinks that finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad. That’s what he’s worried about, he’s worried about looking bad.”

Mr. Biden’s speech, delivered at a gymnasium in Lancaster, Pa., was designed to focus attention on his call to expand protections under the Affordable Care Act. Mr. Biden warned that insurance companies, if freed from the federal mandate to cover pre-existing conditions, could deny people coverage if they had suffered from the coronavirus. And he called the Trump administration’s legal efforts to overturn the 2010 health care law “cruel.”