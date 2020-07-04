The fourth of July

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Oh, baby, I wonder if when you are older

Someday

You’ll wake up and say, ‘My God, I should have told her

What would it take

But, now here I am and the world’s gotten colder

And she’s got the river down which I sold her.

Many, many years ago, before I’d learned all my life lessons, I was at a friend’s house up in the mountains, watching 4th of July fireworks burst over the lake and wondering why he wasn’t there with me.

Sheesh, what a chump. Fortunately, I did grow out of my starry-eyed naivete. But I do think of him when I hear this song.

Aimee Mann: