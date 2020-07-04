The fourth of July

Oh, baby, I wonder if when you are older
Someday
You’ll wake up and say, ‘My God, I should have told her
What would it take
But, now here I am and the world’s gotten colder
And she’s got the river down which I sold her.
Many, many years ago, before I’d learned all my life lessons, I was at a friend’s house up in the mountains, watching 4th of July fireworks burst over the lake and wondering why he wasn’t there with me.
Sheesh, what a chump. Fortunately, I did grow out of my starry-eyed naivete. But I do think of him when I hear this song.
Aimee Mann: