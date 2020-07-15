He’s Back: Gorka Lands Presidential Appointment To Gov’t Board https://t.co/x4doj5Hny8 pic.twitter.com/tncAJbvcmM— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 14, 2020
One thought on “Only the best”
There is a special place in hell being prepared for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo, like Trump, is a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe, a bigot, a warmonger and an all around rotten human being.
Unlike Trump Mike Pompeo is a fanatical Evangelical Christian. In many ways like Pastor Jim Jones.
Pompeo believes that any country which allows legal abortions is violating basic human rights and is committing infanticide and genocide.
That includes the US which Pompeo believes is a bastion of left wing, Marxist, anarchist sinners who are intent on destroying “all things holy.”
Pompeo thinks that all LGBTQ’s are deviates, all Blacks are uppity, and Christ was a White man with magical powers.
Which leads us to Pompeo’s soulmates.
Special assistant to the president, Nazi Stephen Miller, who was hand picked by then Senator Jeff Sessions (loser) of Alabama to write his vile, racist speeches in the Senate, is the most unstable and treacherous of them all.
Then there is Nazi Stephen Miller’s wife, the racist and bigoted Katie Miller, who is VP Mike Pence’s press secretary.
Both White supremacist Mike Pence and White Power advocate Katie Miller, are also part of Pompeo’s inner circle.
Now Pompeo has added another Nazi to the group with Gorka.
All of these White Christian Fascists need to be carefully watched.