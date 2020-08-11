Sickening thought

Share

One of my great-great-great uncles fought at the battle of the Angle at Gettsyburg, and his name is on the Pennsylvania monument there. It makes me sick to think of the Cheeto making his announcement there:

Gettysburg would be quite the choice, given the president’s recent defense of generals from the side that lost that battle https://t.co/vKbzGaCnrU — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 10, 2020

The most obvious Confederate sympathizer to sit in the White House since John Tyler is proposing to accept his party’s nomination atop the graves of men who fought and died to defeat the treasonous bastards whom his most fervent fans so revere. https://t.co/ZV8NhhzOsC — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 10, 2020