Trump and the warmongers are ginning up a war with Iran.
Yesterday US intelligence agencies leaked information that purported to show that Iran, like Russia, had placed “bounties” on US soldiers fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan using the Haqqani Network to do the job.
So?
Afghanistan sits between Iran and Pakistan and neither of those countries wants the US to be fighting a war in Afghanistan. Not now and not in 2002.
The leader of the Haqqani Network, who was also number two man in the Taliban, was a CIA asset before and during the illegal invasion and occupation of Afghanistan by the US.
He and the CIA had a falling out over who was going to run his country and the Haqqani Network declared a blood feud with the US. A Jihad.
That’s when the “bounty hunting” began.
The CIA eventually assassinated him. His son took his spot and continued on with his fathers vendetta.
The Haqqani Network and the Taliban have received money from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Russia, Egypt, China, UAE and others to to engage in warfare with the US and kill as many American troops as possible since the very beginning of the war.
Call it a “bounty” if you’d like.
The 20 year long war in Afghanistan needs to end today.
But short of that, Trump and the warmongers must be prevented from ginning up a war with Iran before November 3.