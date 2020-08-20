All they know how to do is destroy

One thought on "All they know how to do is destroy"

  1. The object of the exercise for Trump has always been to make every government agency run so poorly that the people will demand that they either be privatized or eliminated entirely and so it is with the post office.

    Why else would he appoint criminals and halfwits to run these departments?

