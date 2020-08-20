Exclusive new images obtained by NBC News appear to show high-volume mail sorting machines out of service and dismantled.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020
This comes after Postmaster General Dejoy suspended cost-cutting measures and policy changes until after the election.https://t.co/EyCYHx0NUu
Internal sources say mail sorting machines are being dismantled at downtown GR post office. Process started yesterday. Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/tNm9pXjcnU— Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020
A postal worker says piles of mail were moved on Wednesday to deceive @JoaquinCastrotx on a tour of the processing plant.— Brian Chasnoff (@bchasnoff) August 19, 2020
And two more sorting machines have been removed, even as Postmaster General vows no more changes – https://t.co/o7gQMV4CiN https://t.co/C5bddZhqZ8
One thought on “All they know how to do is destroy”
The object of the exercise for Trump has always been to make every government agency run so poorly that the people will demand that they either be privatized or eliminated entirely and so it is with the post office.
Why else would he appoint criminals and halfwits to run these departments?