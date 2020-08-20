All they know how to do is destroy

Share

Exclusive new images obtained by NBC News appear to show high-volume mail sorting machines out of service and dismantled.



This comes after Postmaster General Dejoy suspended cost-cutting measures and policy changes until after the election.https://t.co/EyCYHx0NUu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020

Internal sources say mail sorting machines are being dismantled at downtown GR post office. Process started yesterday. Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/tNm9pXjcnU — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020