“I find it hugely ironic that he is now happy to use the term domestic terrorism, which he refused to do last year after El Paso,” fmr. DHS Official Elizabeth Neumann says of Pres. Trump, discussing the growing threat of white supremacy in the U.S.https://t.co/ffZwYIJwAT— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 2, 2020
One thought on “It all depends on who the victim are, silly”
Trump says that he heard that there are “plane loads” of “looters” and “thugs” flying around the country “looking for trouble.” “It’s under investigation.”
Trump is of course implying that these “looters” and “thugs” are “socialist, anarchist, and Democratic” strike forces flying around the country “looking for trouble.”
Republicans know what game Trump is playing and are aware that the “looters” and “thugs” flying around “looking for trouble” are probably Boogaloo Boys, Proud Bois and QAnon Republican Brownshirts dispatched to to break windows and ignite fires a la crystal nacht in Germany.
You can’t sell a Law and Order message if there’s no disorder.
Every elected Republican is responsible for the rioting and looting taking place because they are remaining silent in face of the violent rhetoric from Trump and his refusal to condemn the acts of murder perpetrated by his Fascist supporters which includes the police.