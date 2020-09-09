NEW –> White House South Lawn and Rose Garden getting new sod after damages from Republican convention— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 8, 2020
My latest with @AshleyRParker on Trump's move to stage overtly political events on public property reverberating nearly two weeks laterhttps://t.co/ZReamuQwht
Speaking of our tax dollars.
Trump has a real problem when it comes to cause and effect.
Not because he’s a pathological liar but, because he’s an ignoramus who believes in fairytales.
Yesterday for example, Trump said that the troops loved him but, the military brass does not because all they want to do is fight never ending wars to keep the arms industry happy.
That belief is exactly backwards and was probably planted in Trumps brain by the lunatic Steve Bannon or the gangster Putin.
In reality the arms manufactures spend tens of millions of dollars hiring lobbyists who go to Washington to sell their war wares to corrupt congresspeople who then reap large campaign contributions for their votes to buy the missiles and planes.
But the only way that this Ponzi scheme can be sustained over the long-term is to periodically reduce the built-up inventory of weapons by using the military to blow shit up and kill people in a war.
So the politicians, not wanting the Golden Cow to die, choose an enemy, propagandize against them, and then go to war with them on trumped up charges.
Saddam did not have weapons of mass destruction and the military never said that they did.