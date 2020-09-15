Crazy times

You remember Mike Caputo. He actually worked for Vladimir Putin — and it sounds like he still does:

One thought on "Crazy times"

  1. Caputo learned everything he knows from his mentor Roger Stone.
    The crazies all stick together.
    Just ask Trump.

    Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is now worth $200 billion dollars.
    A good deal of his recent wealth came from the price gouging that Amazon has been conducting since the pandemic began in March.

    Bezos is now the richest person in the world.
    Clearly Bezos’ slice of the pie is far too big.
    As a society we should do something about this before a very few have everything, and the rest of us have nothing.

    Why should Bloomberg or Bezos have so much money that they can impact the results of any election by spending $100 million dollars or more to do it?
    As a society we should do something about this before only a very few rich can buy every election right out from under us.

    Our election laws and our tax laws must be rewritten.

