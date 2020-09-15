Crazy times

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

You remember Mike Caputo. He actually worked for Vladimir Putin — and it sounds like he still does:

How surprising that Putin’s employee Caputo who worked for a pro Russian Ukrainian official suspected of ordering the beheading of a journalist is assisting in destroying our agencies and endangering Americans. Despicable regime https://t.co/GAGENdt7MN — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) September 12, 2020

Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of public affairs at HHS, said without evidence that the CDC was harboring a “resistance unit” determined to undermine Trump and accused career government scientists of “sedition” in their handling of the pandemic. https://t.co/tw5jOvuhEB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 14, 2020