You remember Mike Caputo. He actually worked for Vladimir Putin — and it sounds like he still does:
How surprising that Putin’s employee Caputo who worked for a pro Russian Ukrainian official suspected of ordering the beheading of a journalist is assisting in destroying our agencies and endangering Americans. Despicable regime https://t.co/GAGENdt7MN— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) September 12, 2020
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of public affairs at HHS, said without evidence that the CDC was harboring a “resistance unit” determined to undermine Trump and accused career government scientists of “sedition” in their handling of the pandemic. https://t.co/tw5jOvuhEB— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 14, 2020
"You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” https://t.co/H3ipkij1n2— Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) September 14, 2020
One thought on “Crazy times”
Caputo learned everything he knows from his mentor Roger Stone.
The crazies all stick together.
Just ask Trump.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is now worth $200 billion dollars.
A good deal of his recent wealth came from the price gouging that Amazon has been conducting since the pandemic began in March.
Bezos is now the richest person in the world.
Clearly Bezos’ slice of the pie is far too big.
As a society we should do something about this before a very few have everything, and the rest of us have nothing.
Why should Bloomberg or Bezos have so much money that they can impact the results of any election by spending $100 million dollars or more to do it?
As a society we should do something about this before only a very few rich can buy every election right out from under us.
Our election laws and our tax laws must be rewritten.