This report is more evidence of what we’ve known all along—there have been significant prescription drug delays under Postmaster General DeJoy’s leadership. https://t.co/ECHt8Hrd2j— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) September 15, 2020
One thought on “Incompetent, of course”
DeJoy is more premeditated then incompetent. He was sent in to disrupt the post office and then sell it off to the highest bidder. Ahhhhh, Capitalism.
Republicans in Delaware are ignorant, racists who think that the post office should be turned into a for-profit company.
Yesterday these Nazi, QAnon supporting Republicans chose the anti-Semitic, bigot Lauren Witzke to run against Senator Coons in November.
The anti-democratic, Republican, Populists in Delaware who nominated the conspiracy-minded, illiterate Witzke, are no different in their warped attitudes about life then any other Republican in any other state of the union.
They all gotta go.