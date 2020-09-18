Share

This song pretty much sums up my frame of mind right now. My working-class neighborhood’s rapidly gentrifying, the rents are going up (a fucking ART GALLERY just opened down the street), I’ve long outgrown my tiny apartment and any minute now, the goddamned mice will be back. The lot next to my building has been sold and they’re going to rip down the trees and throw up five ugly modern boxes starting in the spring (so instead of cicadas and birds I’ll be listening to jackhammers, and I’ll lose the sunlight), and after almost 20 years back in the city, I’ve had enough and I really, really don’t want to spend another fall in Philadelphia.

I was counting on my lawsuit to come up with the cash to move, but the lawyer tells me the medical bills were so high, there won’t be much after all. I want to move so bad, I can taste it. I just can’t afford it.

I guess I have to face the fact as real

I think I feel my back up against the wall

I’m gonna spend another Fall In Philadelphia.