You yelled hey when your car wouldn’t start

So you got real nervous and started to eat your heart out

Now you’re so fat, your shoes don’t fit on your feat

You got trouble

And it’s tailor made

Well mama lay your head down in the shade

‘Cause your eyes are tired, and your feet are too

And you wish the world was as tired as you.

Yet another story of my life. Little Feat: