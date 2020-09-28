Raise your hand if you paid more in taxes than Donald Trump

Share

This fit with what Michael Cohen wrote in his book. He described Trump being incredulous that not only did the IRS accept his fake deductions, they send him a refund check for millions of dollars:

Exclusive: The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades.

It shows his finances under stress, beset by losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes and hundreds of millions in debt coming due. https://t.co/gstfYLEe5V — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020

Trump calls New York Times report that he avoid paying taxes ‘totally made up’. Eric has been subpoenaed over fraudulent Trump Co tax evasion. He will clear this up. https://t.co/OSsaoJj7WW — I’m an Extremely Stable Genius 2!🌊🌊🌊 (@Amusedandhappy) September 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump Could Be Going Down Thanks To Her Dad’s Tax Fraud https://t.co/VFwDvDBFn4 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 27, 2020

In 1931 Al Capone went to prison, sentenced to 11 yrs, for failure to pay $215,000 in taxes (= to $3,634,829 today).

“Over the past two decades, Mr. #Trump has paid about $400 million less in combined federal income taxes,” than his fellow billionaires.

Puts Capone to shame. https://t.co/6YVdjnHNMj pic.twitter.com/SaWn7b88aD — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 27, 2020

NEW VIDEO: #TrumpIsNotABillionaire



Based on the extraordinary reporting of @nytimes times today, I present my NEW VIDEO#TrumpIsNotABillionaire



Let’s make sure we get this EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/U5uhX3gOoE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 28, 2020