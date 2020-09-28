Raise your hand if you paid more in taxes than Donald Trump

~ susie

This fit with what Michael Cohen wrote in his book. He described Trump being incredulous that not only did the IRS accept his fake deductions, they send him a refund check for millions of dollars:

