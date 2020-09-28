Raise your hand if you paid more in taxes than Donald Trump

This fit with what Michael Cohen wrote in his book. He described Trump being incredulous that not only did the IRS accept his fake deductions, they send him a refund check for millions of dollars:
Exclusive: The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades.— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020
It shows his finances under stress, beset by losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes and hundreds of millions in debt coming due. https://t.co/gstfYLEe5V
Trump calls New York Times report that he avoid paying taxes ‘totally made up’. Eric has been subpoenaed over fraudulent Trump Co tax evasion. He will clear this up. https://t.co/OSsaoJj7WW— I’m an Extremely Stable Genius 2!🌊🌊🌊 (@Amusedandhappy) September 28, 2020
Ivanka Trump Could Be Going Down Thanks To Her Dad’s Tax Fraud https://t.co/VFwDvDBFn4— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 27, 2020
In 1931 Al Capone went to prison, sentenced to 11 yrs, for failure to pay $215,000 in taxes (= to $3,634,829 today).— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 27, 2020
“Over the past two decades, Mr. #Trump has paid about $400 million less in combined federal income taxes,” than his fellow billionaires.
Puts Capone to shame. https://t.co/6YVdjnHNMj pic.twitter.com/SaWn7b88aD
By the way, @HillaryClinton told y’all… pic.twitter.com/kOrsJ3nCeg— Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) September 28, 2020
NEW VIDEO: #TrumpIsNotABillionaire— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 28, 2020
Based on the extraordinary reporting of @nytimes times today, I present my NEW VIDEO#TrumpIsNotABillionaire
Let’s make sure we get this EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/U5uhX3gOoE
I've read half the NYT tax blockbuster. The reporting is heroic. But the write-up is typical NYT softening of Trump's sins. 2 reasons he pays no taxes: business losses, and chicanery. They foreground the 1st and play down the 2nd, so he comes off like an oaf instead of a crook. https://t.co/QZ7cBgjSkR— Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) September 28, 2020
One thought on “Raise your hand if you paid more in taxes than Donald Trump”
It’s un-American to pay little or no tax if your wealth exceeds $1 million dollars.