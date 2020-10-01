Proud Boys and their hero

Less than a day after telling the white supremacist group to "stand back and stand by" when asked if he'd condemn white supremacists, President Trump now says he doesn't "know who the Proud Boys are." https://t.co/BFBoCgPDZa

Trump's vile "Proud Boys" comment is looking worse than we thought. Former DHS insider Elizabeth Neumann has explained that serious efforts were made to get Trump to understand the right wing extremist threat. He refused. Her claims deserve more scrutiny:https://t.co/7qO8VZAHwF