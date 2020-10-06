NEW: Leaked documents reveal Exxon's secret projections for higher carbon emissions, even as other oil giants cut back https://t.co/euGhFG1mtk— Bloomberg Green (@climate) October 5, 2020
One thought on “Greed is good”
Moscow Mitch is singularly focused on getting The Fascist, extremist Judge Amy Coney Barratt confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Moscow Mitch has no time, and certainly no inclination, to get anything else done in the Senate between now and November 3.
Moscow Mitch and the Republicans couldn’t care less about the millions of unemployed Americans who are being evicted, going hungry, and becoming desperate.
If they did they would delay the confirmation of extremist Barratt and pass a Corona Relief Bill first.
The Republicans are greedy bastards who are in politics only for the power and riches that it will bring to them personally.
And the most greedy and power hungry of all is Moscow Mitch.
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.
Vote.