Bill Barr is using an old voter suppression tactic. Don't fall for it. https://t.co/8rSMGZPOgt via @MotherJones— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 9, 2020
One thought on “Deja vu”
1.2 million Floridians have already voted.
657,000 Democrats
323,000 Republicans
218,000 Independents
And your state?
Vote by mail or in person.
Just vote (Blue).