#BREAKING: FBI delivered a major message on their findings regarding 2020 election security, alleged interference by foreign powers. “These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters’ confidence in our elections.” Details: https://t.co/yBXvS55yUi — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 21, 2020

John Ratcliffe would like you to know that Iran sent out bogus e-mails from the Proud Boys to damage the incumbent president* by fooling people into thinking the president* is sympatico with white supremacists.

GENIUS!!!!! — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 22, 2020