#BREAKING: FBI delivered a major message on their findings regarding 2020 election security, alleged interference by foreign powers. “These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters’ confidence in our elections.” Details: https://t.co/yBXvS55yUi— CBS46 (@cbs46) October 21, 2020
John Ratcliffe would like you to know that Iran sent out bogus e-mails from the Proud Boys to damage the incumbent president* by fooling people into thinking the president* is sympatico with white supremacists.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 22, 2020
GENIUS!!!!!
Dear @DNI_Ratcliffe: Did you even review the emails that @DHSgov officials say Iran sent? Those emails intimidate DEMOCRATS and warn them to vote for Trump. That hurts @JoeBiden. So is there another email you are referring to, or are you misleading the American people? https://t.co/Z42at3xd7G— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 22, 2020