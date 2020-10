Share

Jerry Jeff Walker, 78. I met Jerry Jeff at a party in Powelton Village when I was 15. He started talking to me but he was so drunk, he slid down the wall he was leaning against into a heap at the bottom and pissed his pants. That pretty much inoculated me against the idea that exceptional talent made you an exceptional person, and I’ve always been grateful. Rest in peace, sir.