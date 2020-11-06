This was so quietly insane

Most of the TV stations cut away after the first few lies. He spoke in a low monotone and was full of self-pity, and he clearly meant to stoke violence. (Several news orgs took down the clip, I guess they felt it incited people.)
MSNBC immediately cuts off Trump when he moves to undermine the integrity of US election system.— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 5, 2020
“Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States…” pic.twitter.com/IwVshBmosK
"What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their President say that," @jaketapper says on CNN. "To falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie." pic.twitter.com/okO58zshjR— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020
If your plan was to run the country as a Fascist dictatorship-lite, wouldn’t it be necessary for you to “undermine the integrity of the US election system” and “attack democracy?”
Putin taught Trump well.
So did Duda, Balsonaro, Duarte, Hitler, and every other tinhorn Fascist dictator who ever lived.