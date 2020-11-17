Here's a thing I want everyone to understand.— Ed Yong (@edyong209) November 15, 2020
There is a roughly 12-day lag between rising cases rising hospitalizations.
So the 1.5 million (!!!) confirmed cases from the last 2 weeks have not yet factored into stories about packed emergency rooms. https://t.co/JID98tWjbt pic.twitter.com/3DNeiX2esb
One thought on “Coming soon”
So at a death rate of approximately 1%, just in time for Christmas we should begin to see 15,000 deaths a week. Republicans have replaced Santa Claus with the grim reaper.
What do you want for Christmas Johnnie? Please I don’t want to die!