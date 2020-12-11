"The government stimulus that kept millions of Americans from falling into poverty earlier in the pandemic is long gone, and new aid is still a dot on the horizon after months of congressional inaction. Hunger is chronic, at levels not seen in decades."https://t.co/cMOG1V7ljI— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 11, 2020
One thought on “Thanks, Mitch!”
Attention Moscow Mitch and the Republicans!
Economic experts are now telling us that everything that we’ve been taught about modern economics, i.e. the governments role in economics versus the role of free-enterprise, is wrong.
Ole Peters makes the claim that the “Ergodic Theory” is flat wrong.
The problem Peters says is that the economists models fail to predict how humans actually behave so the math is wrong.
“The notion of utility may exist, but not in the way it’s currently being measured,” said economist Nassim Taleb.
Meaning Moscow Mitch, that everything you and your idiot Republican pals believe about government spending has always been incorrect.