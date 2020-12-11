One thought on “Thanks, Mitch!

  1. Attention Moscow Mitch and the Republicans!

    Economic experts are now telling us that everything that we’ve been taught about modern economics, i.e. the governments role in economics versus the role of free-enterprise, is wrong.

    Ole Peters makes the claim that the “Ergodic Theory” is flat wrong.
    The problem Peters says is that the economists models fail to predict how humans actually behave so the math is wrong.
    “The notion of utility may exist, but not in the way it’s currently being measured,” said economist Nassim Taleb.

    Meaning Moscow Mitch, that everything you and your idiot Republican pals believe about government spending has always been incorrect.

