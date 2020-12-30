I’ve read this paragraph multiple times now and it’s getting harder not to scream. https://t.co/Cf6jencyw6 pic.twitter.com/wRpeYhkIGF— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 29, 2020
One thought on “They just didn’t care”
Trump told us that the federal government would spend billions on vaccine research and development, vaccine production, and vaccine delivery.
Everything else would be up to the states Trump said.
So, it’s up to each state, all 50 of them, to get their residents vaccinated by any means necessary.
That’s what you get when the Federalists (Republicans) are in charge…..a cluster f***.
When this country goes to war the federal government doesn’t leave it up to each
individual state to come up with its own plan of action to win the war.
The government comes up with a detailed, national plan.
During a once in a century pandemic (war) the federal government must bring all of its weight to bear in a coordinated effort to eradicate the virus.
Not leave it up to each state to fend for itself as Trump and the Republicans have done.
The Federalists in the Republican Party, like Trump and Moscow Mitch, are a danger to our democratic-republic.