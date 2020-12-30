First case of highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Colorado https://t.co/jMLVS2VC2Q— MA_NYC (@ma_nyc7) December 29, 2020
First case of highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Colorado https://t.co/jMLVS2VC2Q— MA_NYC (@ma_nyc7) December 29, 2020
One thought on “Yep”
Alex Azar’s boy, Admiral, Doctor Brett Giroir Assistant Secretary of Health at HHS, is an incompetent fool.
If that wasn’t bad enough Doctor, Admiral Giroir, like his boss Azar, is also a Federalist ideologue.
Being an incompetent fool and a Federalist ideologue is a deadly combination during a pandemic.