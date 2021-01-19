One thought on “Crooks and cheaters

  1. Traitors, crooks and cheaters.

    The Fascist Regnery Publishing Co. (Salem Media Group), Hitler’s publisher(?), has agreed to publish traitor Josh Hawley’s new book, “Me and Trump are Simpatico.”

    The bad news for traitor Hawley is that fat cat, Republican donors in Florida cancelled a fundraiser scheduled in February to celebrate traitor Hawley.

