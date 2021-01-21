The thing about Rush is…

He KNOWS he’s lying, unlike the rubes he’s pulling in.
Rush Limbaugh reacts to the inauguration with conspiracy theories: "This is something that's been arranged, rather than legitimately sought and won … They have not legitimately won it."https://t.co/Op57NH2733 pic.twitter.com/2qNYKeDC5V— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 20, 2021
What does Moscow Mitch intend to do about the traitors Josh Hawely and Ted Cruz?
These two Republican Senators forfeited their right to sit in the US Senate when on January 6, 2021, they ripped up the US Constitution, spit on their oaths of office, and led Trumps attempted coup.
We all know that Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy won’t do anything about the Republican traitors in the US House because he’s one of them.
The Republican Party is a cesspool of corruption which needs to be drained.