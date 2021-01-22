One thought on “Uh oh

  1. Biden’s reworked NLRB will sue the company and easily win.

    Speaking of Republicans…..negotiating with these seditious criminals is useless unless Moscow Mitch jettisons the 8 Republican traitors:
    Josh Hawley
    Ted Cruz
    Rick Scott
    John Kennedy
    Cynthia Lummis
    Cindy Hyde-Smith
    Roger Marshall
    Tommy Tuberville,
    who participated directly in Trumps attempted coup on January 6.
    These traitors do not belong in the US Senate.

    The same holds true in the US House for the 140 Republican traitors, including Kevin McCarthy, who remain members in good standing in that body.

    That these 148 Republican seditionists are still in the US Congress is a disgrace, and an insult to every democratic American.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *