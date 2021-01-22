These guys do most of the local supermarkets:
Instacart is firing every employee who voted to unionize https://t.co/bvrpEORsMr pic.twitter.com/S7kZLF5NWi— The Verge (@verge) January 21, 2021
These guys do most of the local supermarkets:
Instacart is firing every employee who voted to unionize https://t.co/bvrpEORsMr pic.twitter.com/S7kZLF5NWi— The Verge (@verge) January 21, 2021
One thought on “Uh oh”
Biden’s reworked NLRB will sue the company and easily win.
Speaking of Republicans…..negotiating with these seditious criminals is useless unless Moscow Mitch jettisons the 8 Republican traitors:
Josh Hawley
Ted Cruz
Rick Scott
John Kennedy
Cynthia Lummis
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Roger Marshall
Tommy Tuberville,
who participated directly in Trumps attempted coup on January 6.
These traitors do not belong in the US Senate.
The same holds true in the US House for the 140 Republican traitors, including Kevin McCarthy, who remain members in good standing in that body.
That these 148 Republican seditionists are still in the US Congress is a disgrace, and an insult to every democratic American.