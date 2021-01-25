No big surprise

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I mean, what did they think Trump was doing for the past weeks of “many meetings and many phone calls”? Of course he was still trying to overturn the election, by any means possible — and these shitheads from my home state were trying to help him:

Trump summoned Rosen, wanting the Justice Department to file legal briefs supporting his allies’ lawsuits. And he urged Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate unfounded accusations of widespread fraud. But Rosen refused, per ⁦@ktbenner⁩. https://t.co/TrDKI0FXNU — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 23, 2021