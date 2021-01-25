No big surprise

I mean, what did they think Trump was doing for the past weeks of “many meetings and many phone calls”? Of course he was still trying to overturn the election, by any means possible — and these shitheads from my home state were trying to help him:
Trump summoned Rosen, wanting the Justice Department to file legal briefs supporting his allies’ lawsuits. And he urged Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate unfounded accusations of widespread fraud. But Rosen refused, per @ktbenner. https://t.co/TrDKI0FXNU— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 23, 2021
Officials were startled to learn Trump had called Clark directly and the two had met without alerting Rosen. DOJ policy stipulates the president communicates with the attorney general or the deputy on all matters, and a lower-level official if authorized. https://t.co/GTeCRwFkjC— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 24, 2021