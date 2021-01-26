“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol https://t.co/Xbu81miPuk via @just_security— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 25, 2021
“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol https://t.co/Xbu81miPuk via @just_security— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 25, 2021
2 thoughts on “Egging them on”
Can’t you be hanged by the neck until dead for attempting a coup while you’re the sitting President?
Media and politicos seem to be focused on the rally speeches of Jan 6 on which to base a case for incitement. Why aren’t they discussing the 500 emails sent after the election and before the Jan 6 rally? Emails full of hateful speech about the ‘Unhinged, Radical LEFT destroying you way of life with SOCIALISM’. The members of this insurrection party were radicalized before they got to DC.