Nancy Pelosi is fed up and I’m here for it.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021
She just blasted GOP leadership over Marjorie Taylor Greene… pic.twitter.com/LsHwS1Vfyx
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account has deleted 19 tweets in the last 12 hours.— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021
Greene is also scrubbing her Facebook of old posts and videos from 2018 and 2019 where she spread conspiracies and endorsed violence against Democratic lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/3HoVGU2VZR
Here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about the Vegas mass shooting just to remind us all that she’s a dangerous crazy person…pic.twitter.com/fhYzb2g1Hk— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021
One thought on “The adventures of the Cuckoo Bananas Assassin Lady”
“Knowledge is power.” Francis Bacon, 1597.
Josh Hawley like the horned QAnon simpleton are both playing the victim card.
‘I was duped by Trump who asked me to do it (participate in his coup, in Washington on January 6).’
That argument might work for the QAnon fool with the painted face, but Josh Hawley is a Yale Law School graduate and that dog won’t hunt for him.
Hawley is a self-aggrandizing, self-promotor who couldn’t care less about the welfare of his constituents or this country.
Hawley is also a traitor who participate in an attempted coup because traitor Trump asked him to.
If the House managers present their case against traitor Trump in his Senate trial logically and from the point-of-view of patriots, then “we the people” will see the beginning (Gen. Flynn, Bannon, Stone, Adelson, etc.) the middle, and the end (Hawley, Cruz, Mo Brooks, etc. ) of traitor Trumps coup on January 6, 2021.
What the people will do with the insight and knowledge revealed in traitor Trumps trial is yet to be determined, but we should all be hopeful.