Trump is gone but the legacy lives on

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy refused to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from Committees, so the House will now pass a Bill to do it. Greene will be removed. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 3, 2021

"He's already written a blueprint on how to handle situations like these. Two years ago, McCarthy expressed disgust with Rep. Steve King, stripped him of his committee assignments, rendered him irrelevant, and watched King's career evaporate soon after."https://t.co/FIW3aYfel3 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 3, 2021

According to @MotherJones, Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of a handful of moderators of a Facebook page that provided a forum for death threats against Democrats, bigoted attacks on the Obamas and others, and assorted conspiracy theories: https://t.co/8sqHfCszlY pic.twitter.com/oxslXxOeZA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 3, 2021