Doing the wonk happy dance!

New this morning: @SenAmyKlobuchar is introducing a major new bill to reshape the country’s antitrust laws. The bill expands FTC & DOJ budgets, allows stiff new fines for antitrust violations, and reworks the law to discourage mega-mergers and acquisitions of nascent rivals.

Flips the burden of proof onto companies for certain mergers — for example, deals over $5bn & purchases of nascent rivals.



It would be on the companies to prove their deals do NOT create an “appreciable risk” of reducing competition, rather than on the govt to prove they do.