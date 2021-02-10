In Trump’s Senate trial. It’s hard to watch without feeling the PTSD from the original assault. I felt sick.
Part two is just as intense:pic.twitter.com/qYtQICfPQj— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 9, 2021
.@RepRaskin on talking to his daughter on January 6: "I told her how sorry I was and I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me. You know what she said? She said, 'Dad, I don't want to come back to the Capitol.'" pic.twitter.com/kIyZooI1IR— CSPAN (@cspan) February 9, 2021
2 thoughts on “Opening shot”
That’s the feeling that most of us get when we’re watching a coup in progress.
I feel only red hot anger.