NEW: DOJ says an Oath Keepers leader Jessica Watkins waited for Trump's direction before Capitol attack.

“As the inauguration grew nearer, Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump," prosecutors said. Per ⁦@kpolantz⁩:https://t.co/92jhAtuyre

— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) February 11, 2021