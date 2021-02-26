Not eager, you say?

WaPo Carol Leonnig reports on MSNBC that there is concern and anxiety within DOJ that prosecutors originally working the Jan 6 insurrection cases were not sufficiently "eager or aggressive" in investigating whether Congress members incited rioting. DOJ now working on that.

Just in: Source confirms the US Attorney’s office is in possession of security camera footage of possible rioters being given tours before the Capitol attack — but nothing else. No visitor logs or entry records.

— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 25, 2021