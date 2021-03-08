Pretty sure Chao did the same thing when she worked under Reagan and in both Bush administrations:
One instance of a government official using their office to help their family’s private business would be bad. Elaine Chao’s office did that more than a dozen times. https://t.co/MA25SVtz9n
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 7, 2021
2 thoughts on “Tradition”
Chao like her husband Moscow Mitch are in public office only for the payday and for power. The people be damned.
Cities and towns will be receiving $350 billion in Covid money to help offset the revenue they lost when ordered to lockdown beginning last spring.
In exchange for that money Moscow Mitch wanted a corporate “get out of jail free” card for any Covid related lawsuits.
Because elections have consequences Moscow got zip.
Senator Roy Blunt announced today that he will not be running for reelection in 2022.
Moscow Mitch wants out of the QAnon Party and so does Blunt apparently.
Well she’s Chinese you know. It’s a cultural thing . . . in Freakin’ China. Well and in Kentucky too if Moscow’s Bitch is any guide.