On February 28, I wrote a post titled, "Oath Keepers Learn the Hard Way: Don't Plan an Insurrection on Facebook."https://t.co/6lHyGtI2nT
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 8, 2021
On February 28, I wrote a post titled, "Oath Keepers Learn the Hard Way: Don't Plan an Insurrection on Facebook."https://t.co/6lHyGtI2nT
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 8, 2021
One thought on “Oh darn”
Apparently these violent pinheads never followed what happened to the Arab Spring.
Governments in Egypt to Syria to Yemen never shut the internet down, they simply followed what the protesters intended to do next by reading their online posts.