Quelle surprise!

How far up the chain did this plot go? I think we all know:

  1. You can tell how high up the food chain something goes when the leaders of the country refuse to call it by its correct name.

    January 6, 2020 was an attempted coup, full stop.

    Traitor Trump knew about it.
    His family knew about it.
    His most trusted henchmen like Roger Stone, General Flynn, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller knew about it.
    Select members of the Republican Freedom Caucus knew about it.
    Several Senators like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz knew about it.
    Some of traitor Trumps appointees to the State and Defense Departments knew about it.

    Traitor Trumps coup must be fully exposed to the public.
    Unfortunately, many, many Democrats feel that we the people “can’t handle the truth” and that’s unacceptable.

