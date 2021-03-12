NEW: Post-Jan. 6 tensions flared today at a Judiciary hearing, where Democrats accused some Republican colleagues of “aiding and abetting” the insurrection
Rep. RASKIN called the GOP a ‘religious cult.’https://t.co/NcDknpTZw3
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 12, 2021
One thought on “Raskin? Really?”
The Republican Party is a stain on America.
Joe Biden is hitting the hustings to drum up support for his Covid-19 Relief Bill which has already been passed by Congress and signed by him?
Joe doesn’t need to “sell” his bill to the American people because 70+ % of them love the bill already.
Especially the $1400 dollars.
Although many, many workers were very disappointed that the minimum wage increase wasn’t in the bill.
Because Joe doesn’t actually need to “sell” his bill, maybe his time would be better spent by lopping the heads off a few Republicans?
Moscow Mitch, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz for example.
Rhetorically of course.
A “bold” Joe Biden would also begin “selling” a $15 an hour minimum wage and the end to the Senate filibuster rule.