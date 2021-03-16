One thought on “How about that?

  1. If all the Democrats and anyone else with half-a-brain gets their Covid-19 shot they will have near immunity from the virus.

    If the Republicans and the Trumpites don’t get vaccinated they will be a part of the gene pool which the virus will infect vigorously.

    If the Democrats have immunity and the Republicans don’t then what’s the problem?

