They forged CDC documents!
Trump admin more or less forged CDC documents. https://t.co/lrsQlhXm1H pic.twitter.com/tc3sQYNWxx
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 15, 2021
One thought on “How about that?”
If all the Democrats and anyone else with half-a-brain gets their Covid-19 shot they will have near immunity from the virus.
If the Republicans and the Trumpites don’t get vaccinated they will be a part of the gene pool which the virus will infect vigorously.
If the Democrats have immunity and the Republicans don’t then what’s the problem?