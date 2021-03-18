🚨Breaking: search warrant raid right now at home of resigned #Florida Sen. Frank Artiles re shill candidate he planted, Alex Rodriguez.
re: scheme to dupe voters/manipulate a Nov 2020 FL senate election.
Much to come… @WPLGLocal10
Background⏩ https://t.co/AncQuHuKME pic.twitter.com/gzl87cmDjJ
— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) March 17, 2021
One thought on “Oh goody”
The people of Florida have been actively trying to end this loophole passed into law by the Republicans several election cycles ago.
The whole of the Florida Republican Party has been corrupted from the top to to bottom by Big Sugar, the gaming industry and other assorted crooks and criminals.