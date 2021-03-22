One thought on “So sick of seditionists

  1. Not to make light of this, but aren’t we still expecting a second attack from al-Qaeda some time soon?
    These Rightists are clowns dressed up in over priced body armor.
    That becomes crystal clear when one realizes that their hero/god is traitor Trump.
    As Charlie would say, “Do something Witchy.”

