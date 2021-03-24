If you're a veteran and took part in the Jan 6th insuurection, you should forfeit your military benefits. I'm strongly in favor of this.

Rep. Ruben Gallego Wants Vets in Capitol Riot to Lose Benefits as Military Faces Rise in Extremism https://t.co/FqON5CPw8j

— James E. Saunders, II (@jimmyjimmyII) March 23, 2021