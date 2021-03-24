If you're a veteran and took part in the Jan 6th insuurection, you should forfeit your military benefits. I'm strongly in favor of this.
Rep. Ruben Gallego Wants Vets in Capitol Riot to Lose Benefits as Military Faces Rise in Extremism https://t.co/FqON5CPw8j
— James E. Saunders, II (@jimmyjimmyII) March 23, 2021
2 thoughts on “Agreed”
“………took part in the Jan 6th….coup….”
Ex-diplomat William (Bill) Burns was sworn in Monday as the next CIA director.
Burns replaced war criminal Gina Haspel, who should have her pension and benefits stripped from her.
Burns was approved by a voice vote of 100-0 in the Senate.
That’s scary.
Scary bad, not scary good.
I agree with this wholeheartedly. Traitors don’t get stipends