UPDATE: The Social Security Admin informed us at 8:48 this morning they have complied with our ultimatum to stop preventing 30,000,000 Americans from getting their stimulus. Let's get it done. Further delays by IRS and SSA will not be tolerated. https://t.co/N6nHC5z5O7
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) March 25, 2021
Speaking of calcitrant Trump appointees, Biden fired 32 of 35 members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council yesterday.
https://progressive.org/op-eds/tax-wealth-fix-nation-woes-collins-210322/