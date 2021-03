“For us, this is just amazing.”

A volcano eruption in Geldingadalur, near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, has drawn hundreds like Professor @VTLAB_Joel @unige_en to witness the spectacle. It’s the first eruption on the peninsula in almost 800 years pic.twitter.com/YK9lzYkz4q

— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 23, 2021